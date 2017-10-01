Indians get AL-best 102nd victory, beat White Sox 3-1

CLEVELAND — Jay Bruce had a two-run single, Josh Tomlin pitched into the sixth inning and the Cleveland Indians got their AL-best 102nd victory, beating the Chicago White Sox 3-1 on Sunday in their regular-season finale.

Cleveland will next play an AL Division Series against the winner of the wild-card game between the Yankees and Twins. The 102 victories were the second most in franchise history behind the 1954 team's 111.

Jose Ramirez went 2 for 2, including his AL-high 56th double, and Carlos Santana had a sacrifice fly for the Indians, who are seeking a second straight World Series appearance. Bruce's two RBIs in the first inning gave him 100 for the second time in his career.

Cleveland won 33 of its final 37 games dating to Aug. 24, when it began an AL-record 22-game winning streak. The White Sox went 67-95 in their first year under manager Rick Renteria, posting their worst record since 2013.