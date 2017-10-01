Seager gets in gear, Dodgers beat Rockies 6-3

DENVER — Corey Seager had three hits to break out of a funk and the Los Angeles Dodgers headed into the post-season on a high note, holding off the playoff-bound Colorado Rockies 6-3 in the regular-season finale Sunday.

At 104-58, the Dodgers tied for the second-most wins in franchise history with the 1942 squad (104-50) in Brooklyn. The '53 team went 105-49.

Colorado wrapped up the regular season 87-75 for its best mark since 2009, which was the last time the team went to the post-season before clinching the second NL wild-card spot Saturday.

The Rockies travel to Arizona to face the Diamondbacks in a one-game playoff on Wednesday. The winner will meet Los Angeles in Game 1 of an NL Division Series on Friday at Dodger Stadium.