Winslow's return starts off nicely, Heat top Hawks 96-90

MIAMI — Justise Winslow's first game in a while was a success, and that's a good sign for the Miami Heat.

Winslow had six points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots in 23 minutes, and the Heat topped the Atlanta Hawks 96-90 in the preseason opener for both teams Sunday night.

Winslow missed most of last season because of shoulder surgery, and one of the major questions in the Heat preseason is how the No. 10 pick in the 2015 draft out of Duke will fit again in the Miami rotation. He was the first sub in after starting forward James Johnson got into early foul trouble, and made 3 of his 6 shots.

"You can see that there isn't any hesitation in his play or any lack of aggressiveness," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "He's being who he's meant to be — a player ... contributing in a lot of different ways."