Houston's gets boost with Fuller's return in 57-14 win

Mariota injured his hamstring on his second touchdown run before halftime and did not return. Matt Cassel took over and struggled, throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble in the second half. Tennessee coach Mike Mularkey said they'd know more about Mariota's injury after he had an MRI on Monday.

Mariota warmed up after halftime before they decided that he should sit out the rest of the game.

"I said to him: 'I'd like to be smart about it. There's a lot of football still to go,'" Mularkey said.

ANOTHER STANDOUT ROOKIE

While Watson got most of the spotlight on Sunday for his big performance, the Texans also got a good game from another rookie. Linebacker Dylan Cole, who joined the team as an undrafted free agent, returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown to extend Houston's lead to 54-14 in the fourth quarter. Cole also had five tackles and a sack to become the first rookie in NFL history to have five or more tackles, a sack and an interception return for a touchdown in the same game.

"He's just stepped up and played," defensive end Jadeveon Clowney said. "He's been real big and nobody suspected that out of him this year. But the guy can run, he's got good vision. He knows what's going on out there and he just plays nonstop."

PICKS ON PICKS ON PICKS

Houston's big day on offence was helped by a defence that forced five turnovers. Houston finished with four interceptions to tie a franchise-record, after picking off Mariota twice and intercepting Cassel two more times. Andre Hal led the way, grabbing two of the interceptions, including one on Tennessee's first possession of the game.

"Every day in practice I'm catching balls after practice," Hal said. "Last year, I dropped a lot, so this year I'm not dropping any interceptions."

BOUNCING BACK

Mularkey hopes that Sunday's lopsided loss made his team angry and is looking for the Titans to respond on next Sunday when they visit the Dolphins. As bad as Sunday's loss was, the Titans still have plenty to play for and are tied with the Texans and Jaguars with the AFC South's best record at 2-2.

"I would think they would take it personal," Mularkey said. "I would definitely think that."

