Sunday's Games
MLB
American League
Toronto 2 N.Y. Yankees 1
Oakland 5 Texas 2
L.A. Angels 6 Seattle 2
Tampa Bay 6 Baltimore 0
Houston 4 Boston 3
Cleveland 3 Chicago White Sox 1
Minnesota 5 Detroit 1
National League
Milwaukee 6 St. Louis 1
Philadelphia 11 N.Y. Mets 0
Pittsburgh 11 Washington 8
San Francisco 5 San Diego 4
Atlanta 8 Miami 5
L.A. Dodgers 6 Colorado 3
Cincinnati 3 Chicago Cubs 1
Interleague
Arizona 14 Kansas City 2
---
NFL
New Orleans 20 Miami 0
Cincinnati 31 Cleveland 7
Houston 57 Tennessee 14
Buffalo 23 Atlanta 17
Carolina 33 New England 30
Detroit 14 Minnesota 7
Pittsburgh 26 Baltimore 9
L.A. Rams 35 Dallas 30
N.Y. Jets 23 Jacksonville 20 (OT)
Arizona 18 San Francisco 15 (OT)
Philadelphia 26 L.A. Chargers 24
Tampa Bay 25 N.Y. Giants 23
Denver 16 Oakland 10
Seattle 46 Indianapolis 18
---
NHL pre-season
Washington 4 St. Louis 3
N.Y. Islanders 5 Philadelphia 2
San Jose 5 Vegas 3
---
NBA Pre-season
Toronto 121 L.A. Clippers 113, at Honolulu
Miami 96 Atlanta 90
---
MLS
Philadelphia 2 Seattle 0
---
By The Canadian Press
