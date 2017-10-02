Herath spins Sri Lanka to victory, gets 400th test wicket

"I was so happy with the remarkable achievement," of 400 wickets, Herath was quoted as saying. "All credit should go to the people behind me, from my parents to the team and the supporting staff."

It was Pakistan's first test defeat in Abu Dhabi, one of the team's homes away from home while international cricket is suspended in their country.

Dinesh Chandimal's unbeaten 155 helped Sri Lanka to a first innings of 419, with key contributions from Dimuth Karunaratne (93) and Niroshan Dickwella (83). Bat continued to dominate ball in Pakistan's reply, with the top three batsmen posting half centuries and Sohail adding his valuable 76 to give his team a three-run first-innings margin.

As the wicket deteriorated, though, the spin bowlers started to assert themselves and Yasir Shah's 5-51 contained Sri Lanka's second innings and seemingly put Pakistan in command — with Dickwella's unbeaten 40 helping the visitors mount a rear-guard and eventually match-winning lower-order rally from 101-8 to 138 all out.

"Dickwella was unbelievable in the second innings, he got us to (almost) 140," Chandimal said. "We knew once we got that much, we have our legend (Herath) here.

"We knew if there were a couple of early wickets, we would do well. Credit to the bowlers who put (in) their heart and soul."

Sarfraz said his Pakistani team was bitterly disappointed after feeling they should have won.

"We have a few issues, especially in the fifth day when we come under pressure," he said. "Some things have to change — we needed a partnership and didn't get one.

"We'll try and bounce back in the next game."

The second test starts Friday in Dubai.

By The Associated Press