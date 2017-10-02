FIFA fines Germany for Nazi chants at World Cup qualifier

GENEVA — FIFA fined the German soccer federation 32,000 Swiss francs ($33,000) on Monday because fans chanted Nazi slogans at a World Cup qualifying game in the Czech Republic.

The range of "improper conduct" charges against Germany included fans encroaching on the field and setting off fireworks at the game in Prague, FIFA said.

German officials said the offensive fans did not buy tickets through official channels. Germany's next away World Cup qualifier is on Thursday in Northern Ireland.

About 200 German supporters chanted slogans during their team's 2-1 win and verbally abused one of the scorers, Timo Werner.