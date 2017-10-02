Blue Devils show progression in victory over Titans

Coach Jason Pudwill has known from the beginning that this would be a season of growth and progression for his McKinnon Park Blue Devils’ football team after losing a number of elite-level starters in the off-season.

During the team’s 28-16 victory over the Holy Trinity Titans on September 29, we saw some of that talent start to bloom.

In the first week of the season, the Blue Devils fell behind 20-8 before knuckling down and finding a way to victory over the Valley Heights Bears. Against the Titans, the Blue Devils put together a more consistent, concentrated effort to produce a full 60-minute game of smart football where players more thoroughly stepped into their roles as starters.

Holy Trinity got on the board first with a field-goal midway through the first quarter, but the Blue Devils countered late in the first with a touchdown of their own. They tacked on a second touchdown midway through the second quarter before the Titans got their first touchdown of the game late in the second.

An unlikely kick return touchdown from Riley Miller with just 32.5 seconds left in the half gave McKinnon Park a 21-9 lead heading into the third quarter.

Another Blue Devils touchdown in the third all but put the game out of reach for the Titans, who added a touchdown of their own late but couldn’t rally.

Leading the way was quarterback Zach Mumby, who showed an increased comfort in the pocket to give the Blue Devils a two-pronged offensive attack.

“I think our quarterback has been getting more and more comfortable the more he throws,” Pudwill said. “This is only his second start as a QB, he’s still young and he’ll have to figure it out. I’m happy with his progression so far. He’s going to be a very good little quarterback.”

Mumby’s favourite targets throughout the afternoon were receivers Brad Adshead and Miller, both of whom made significant catches in second-down situations throughout the game.

Perhaps the most dominant player for the Blue Devils was fullback Josh Jerome, who continues to show significant athleticism in providing both speed and strength to will his way to the first downs.