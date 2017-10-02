Last-place Orioles will focus on improving poor rotation

"When you assemble your team, you try to build your pitching staff around your No. 1 starter and your closer," Duquette said. "Our No. 1 starter coming into the season was Chris Tillman and Zach Britton was one of the best pitchers in the league."

And so, when asked to sum up the Orioles' season, Britton said succinctly: "Disappointing for myself and for the team."

Some things to know as Baltimore heads into the offseason:

POWER OUTAGE

Not all the Orioles' problems were related to their pitching staff. Though Jonathan Schoop hit .293 with 32 homers and 105 RBIs, Manny Machado finished with a lacklustre .259 batting average, and sluggers Chris Davis (.215, 26 HRs, 195 strikeouts) and Mark Trumbo (.234, 23 HRs, 149 Ks) had down seasons.

"You have a certain expectation of what people will be able to do for you, and those weren't up to what our expectations were," Duquette said.

Said Davis: "I've already started entertaining what it will take to make some key adjustments to where I can be more productive, a more consistent player."

HOT ROOKIE

Trey Mancini had one of the best rookie seasons in team history, batting .293 with 24 HRs and 78 RBIs.

"Mancini proved that he's a bona fide major leaguer," catcher Caleb Joseph said.

DefenceLESS

One of the differences between this team and the 2016 version was not as evident as bad pitching or inconsistent hitting.

"We've taken a step back defensively," Showalter said. "We need to get that back into order, especially with a pitching staff that doesn't strike out that many people. And that's not going to change overnight."

GOOD START, BAD FINISH

The Orioles were 22-10 on May 9, but went 36-46 from May through July and followed a winning August with a brutal September.

"When we really needed to rack up some wins, we pitched well and didn't hit, or we scored eight runs and gave up 10," Davis said. "That was kind of the way our season went. For whatever reason, we couldn't fire on all cylinders."

___

By David Ginsburg, The Associated Press