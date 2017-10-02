Royals likely bidding fond farewell to championship core

"I mean, you hear it and talk about it all year long," Cain said. "When the season comes to an end, we don't know where we're going to be, but it got to the point where it was real."

They aren't the only ones hitting free agency, either. Left-hander Jason Vargas, rented outfielder Melky Cabrera and pitchers Trevor Cahill and Peter Moylan are among those hitting the market.

As the Royals begin piecing together their roster next season, here are some things to watch:

COACHING REBOOT

Royals manager Ned Yost will be back in 2018, but he announced Monday that the contracts of pitching coach Dave Eiland and bench coach Don Wakamatsu would not be renewed. Yost said he wanted fresh voices in the clubhouse with the expected arrival of new players.

GETTING HEALTHY

Left-hander Danny Duffy will have surgery Tuesday to remove "loose bodies" in the back of his elbow, Yost said. Duffy has felt an issue in his elbow for more than a year, and he wants to get things cleaned up so he can live up to the five-year, $65 million deal he signed last off-season.

COURTING HOZ

Rumours have already floated that the Royals are planning to make a sizeable offer to Hosmer, who has become the face of the franchise. But he's likely to command a massive contract after hitting .318 with 25 homers and 94 RBIs, especially if big-money teams such as the Red Sox and Yankees get involved.

"It's change and we don't know what's going to happen," Hosmer said, "and I think that's the thing for all of us. It's different. I don't want to say it's scary, just different."

THE REST OF THE CORE

Moustakas is also likely to command a big contract after hitting a Royals-record 38 homers this season, while Cain and Escobar could be more reasonable to re-sign. Cain will be 32 next season, while Escobar's production is nowhere near what Hosmer or Moustakas provided.

YOUTH MOVEMENT

The Royals still have plenty of veterans under contract, such as left-field Alex Gordon and designated hitter Brandon Moss. But they also have young players ready to take over, including first baseman Ryan O'Hearn, third baseman Hunter Dozier and outfielder Jorge Soler. Who knows? Maybe they could be the next core to take Kansas City to the top.

___

By Dave Skretta, The Associated Press