Sailors looking for offence

The Port Dover Sailors are in a search for some offensive mojo.

The local Provincial Junior Hockey League Bloomfield Division team dropped a pair of recent games.

Sunday, the Sailors felt just how powerful the first-place Glanbrook Rangers are, losing 9-0 on home ice.

Right from the start, the Rangers took control of a game where they outshot its lakeside hosts 35-18.

Keaton Kewley led the Rangers attack with three goals, while Connor King, Marcus Divincenzo, Brad Parish, Connor Maitz, Noah Matteson and Josh Anger added one goal each.

Thursday on the road, the Sailors couldn’t fill in the holes fast enough during a 21-shot Niagara Riverhawks barrage in the second period, giving them a 8-5 win.

After neither team scored in the first period, the Riverhawks went off, scoring seven goals. Bailey Pritchard led the way with two goals, while Bailey Sowrey. Robert Shaw, Will Shaver, Carter LeRoux and Blake Hembruff added one goal each.

Ashton Mikasko scored a pair for the Sailors and Jordan Land added one.

Steve Goeree and Conner McQuhae inched the Sailors closer in the third period with goals. Tyler Langlais added an empty-net goal late in the game.

The Sailors are now 2-4 to start the season, and host the Riverhawks Sunday at 2 p.m.