Braves general manager, scout chief resign amid MLB probe

ATLANTA — John Coppolella was forced to resign as Braves general manager Monday after an investigation by Major League Baseball revealed serious rules violations in the international player market.

Gordon Blakeley, a special assistant to the GM who was the team's international scouting chief, also has resigned.

Braves president John Hart will take over GM duties while the team searches for a full-time replacement.

Hart said the Braves co-operated when they first learned of the investigation "in the past couple weeks." He wouldn't reveal details of the rules violations but he did say they did not involve criminal activity.

Hart didn't know if the Braves would be penalized by MLB. But he acknowledged there was no agreement with the league for lesser organizational penalties in exchange for Coppolella's resignation.

"We didn't bargain, if you will, on that," Hart said. "The decision that was made here internally was it just wasn't right and it wasn't going to fit for what worked with the Braves going forward."

Added Hart: "It didn't pass MLB muster, but at the same time it didn't pass Atlanta Braves muster."

Hart initially didn't believe the probe would uncover serious violations. He said that changed in the last three days as the team learned more findings from the MLB investigation.

"As we went into the last 72 hours I think in their investigation they dug up a number of things that were quite serious as far as the MLB rules," Hart said. "Ultimately, I think because of what they did dig up and what they did have, I think it sort of drove us into the spot we're in right now."

He said MLB has "made clear" the investigation "has about wrapped up."