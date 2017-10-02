Travellers finally get on scoreboard after being shut out three-straight games

The Delhi Travellers may need to take a glass half full approach to the early going of the Provincial Junior Hockey League Doherty Division season.

Yes, the Travellers have yet to record a win, and yes, they were shut out in three-straight games. But on Saturday, they scored four goals against the Ayr Centennials, more than they had all season.

Only problem is the defending Schmalz Cup champs netted wight of their own in a 8-4 win.

Earl Schwartz, Brendan Briggs, Brady VanYmeren and Brody Hunt all scored for the Travlers in the defeat.