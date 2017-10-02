Travellers finally get on scoreboard after being shut out three-straight games

The Delhi Travellers may need to take a glass half full approach to the early going of the Provincial Junior Hockey League Doherty Division season.
Yes, the Travellers have yet to record a win, and yes, they were shut out in three-straight games. But on Saturday, they scored four goals against the Ayr Centennials, more than they had all season.
Only problem is the defending Schmalz Cup champs netted wight of their own in a 8-4 win.
Earl Schwartz, Brendan Briggs, Brady VanYmeren and Brody Hunt all scored for the Travlers in the defeat.
Alex Mutton and Steven DeGroot netted a pair of goals for the Centennials, while John McDonald, John Nay, Justin Homer, and Gianfranco Commisso added singles.
Carter DeJong had another busy night in the Travellers net, turning aside 38 shots.
The night before, DeJong made 53 saves in a losing effort, as the Travellers were shut out for a third-straight game in a 4-0 loss to the Woodstock Navy Vets.
Austin Richardson, Justin Elms, Dylan Wettlaufer, and Chris Nauts scored for the Navy Vets.
Thursday, the Travellers are on the road against the Centennials, before another road game Friday against the New Hamburg Firebirds. They return home Saturday against the Norwich Merchants at 8 p.m.
ICE CHIPS: In just four games, DeJong is fourth in the entire PJHL in shots.
twitter.com/darrylsmart1
