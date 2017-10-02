Flames buzzing about Jagr report

Winner of five Art Ross trophies as the NHL's top scorer, Jagr's most productive years may be behind him, but he can still put up numbers.

The six-foot-three, 213-pound winger from Kladno, Czech Republic, is coming off a 46-point season (16 goals, 30 assists) with Florida and had 66 points (27 goals, 39 assists) with the Panthers in 2015-16.

The reported US$1 million, plus bonuses, the Flames gave him on a one-year contract would be money well spent if he maintains that level of productivity.

Calgary opens the regular season on the road Wednesday against the Edmonton Oilers before their home-opener Saturday versus Winnipeg.

The late addition of a future Hall of Famer would inject more buzz into a team expected to contend for a playoff spot.

Calgary went 45-33-4 to claim a wild-card playoff berth last season, but were swiftly eliminated in four straight losses to the Anaheim Ducks in the first round.

Jagr's 1,914 points (765 goals, 1,149 assists) is second only to Wayne Gretzky in NHL history and he isn't yet done.

The Penguins drafted Jagr fifth overall in 1990, when Matthew Tkachuk's father went 19th overall to the Winnipeg Jets.

Jagr has played 1,711 NHL games with Pittsburgh, Washington, New York Rangers, Philadelphia, Dallas, Boston, New Jersey and Florida.

He's just 57 games from surpassing Gordie Howe for the most NHL games ever played (1,767).

"You look at his age and just what he can do, he's physically a specimen, but his hockey IQ is just off the charts and that's what allows him to be behind Wayne Gretzky in scoring," Gulutzan said.

How his big personality would fit into a team that's been striving for stable chemistry wasn't a concern for Gulutzan.

"When I had him in Dallas, he was fantastic for our group," Gulutzan said.

By Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press