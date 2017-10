Suspended Michigan player charged in alleged assault

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Suspended Michigan football player Nate Johnson is facing one charge of domestic assault.

School spokeswoman Diane Brown says the alleged assault happened shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday outside a dormitory and Johnson was arrested nearby. He was suspended a short time later.

The sophomore cornerback from Thompson's Station, Tennessee, played wide receiver last year as a freshman, catching one pass. He switched to defence this year and hasn't played in a game.

No. 7 Michigan hosts rival Michigan State on Saturday night.