Mets in the market for a new manager after 2017 debacle

With the club out of contention, Alderson traded away several veterans who can become free agents this off-season. By mid-to-late August, Jay Bruce, Lucas Duda, Curtis Granderson, Addison Reed and Neil Walker had been shipped off in exchange for minor leaguers as the Mets trimmed payroll and tried to acquire some young, power arms to boost their future bullpen.

Practically fielding a Triple-A lineup at times down the stretch, the Mets (70-92) stumbled to their worst season this decade and a fourth-place finish that left them 27 games behind division champion Washington.

Only five clubs had a record that was worse, and those back-to-back playoff appearances feel like a long time ago.

"It was getting tough," Collins said. "They kept falling down and so did I."

In the final days of the season, things turned especially ugly with anonymously sourced reports that detailed sniping by players and friction between Collins and the front office.

On and off the field, it was a total mess.

"I think that Terry Collins has the hardest job second to being the President of the United States," Syndergaard said.

The 68-year-old Collins, who was the eldest manager in the majors, spent seven seasons at the helm — the longest tenure in team history. His contract was set to expire after the season.

Now, he'll try to help New York build a winner again, in some other capacity that hasn't been formalized yet.

"We had a great run," Collins said. "I certainly think this is what's best for the organization."

Here are some major issues on deck for the Mets:

HELP WANTED

Alderson's contract also is up, but the GM said he expects to return. It sounds as though he'd like a manager more influenced by modern analytics than Collins. Robin Ventura, Alex Cora, Bob Geren, Chip Hale and Mets hitting coach Kevin Long have been mentioned as potential candidates. All have previous ties to the team. "Experience is a positive. It may be outweighed by other positives if that experience doesn't exist," Alderson said.

MORE CHANGES

In addition to hiring a new manager, the Mets could overhaul their coaching staff. Popular pitching coach Dan Warthen, who predates even Collins' arrival, is expected to be let go. "I think he's being blamed for all the injuries this year and I think they are looking in the wrong direction," said Syndergaard, who threw only 30 1/3 innings because of a torn lat muscle. "I want him to be my pitching coach for the remainder of my career."

HOLES TO FILL

With injured captain David Wright still attempting a comeback, the Mets need a plan at third base. Maybe they keep switch-hitter Asdrubal Cabrera, who has an $8.5 million club option with a $2 million buyout. Second base and centre field also are question marks. The bullpen needs an upgrade, and Alderson could pursue a durable starting pitcher as well. New York can only hope that Cespedes (hamstring) and fellow slugger Michael Conforto (shoulder surgery) come back healthy in the outfield. A pair of touted young prospects, shortstop Amed Rosario and first baseman Dominic Smith, had trouble at the plate after being promoted from Triple-A in August. The good news is at least $65 million comes off the 2016 payroll. "We probably need another bat or two. But I'm excited to see what's going to be out there for us," Alderson said.

___

AP freelance writer Kevin Cooney in Philadelphia contributed to this report.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

By Mike Fitzpatrick, The Associated Press