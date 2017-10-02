Texas offence sputtering into Big 12 play

AUSTIN, Texas — Touchdowns are rare, the running game is going nowhere and a patchwork offensive line has the quarterback on the run when he's not wearing a protective boot on his sprained ankle.

The Texas offence is in a serious funk. And in a touchdown-crazy league like the Big 12, that could lead to some serious trouble for the Longhorns.

"The way our defence has played the last few weeks, they have played at a level we can win with," Longhorns coach Tom Herman said Monday.

On offence?

"It's back to the drawing board," Herman said.

In a league known for dizzying scoring, the Texas offence has just four touchdowns in the last two games — a loss at Southern California and a win at Iowa State — and averaged barely more than 300 yards.

Herman, who desperately wants the Longhorns to develop a punishing run game behind big tailbacks like 250-pound Chris Warren III, said his team is still searching for an identity on offence.

The running has averaged less than 3 yards per carry last week and Herman on Monday lamented that his backs aren't breaking tackles. Warren averaged just 2.8 yards on 16 carries in last week's 17-7 win at Iowa State.

"We are not making very many people miss. The great backs, if it's blocked for four (yards) they give you eight," Herman said.

Texas (2-2, 1-0 Big 12) is likely to find itself in another grind-it-out sort of game Saturday at home against Kansas State (3-1, 1-0) but the Longhorns will soon face the league's best offences, starting with consecutive games against Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.