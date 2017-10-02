Shamrocks earn first win of the season

The Simcoe Shamrocks have knocked on the door in its first five games, and on Sunday they finally got that first win of the Provincial Junior Hockey League season they were looking for.

The Shamrocks got three goals in the second period to power them to a 6-4 win over the Dundas Blues at Talbot Gardens.

Chris Cudek and Quin Kramer exchanged goals in the first period, before Devin Schneider scored a pair to power the Shamrocks in the second period. Austin Slaney added one more goal for the home team, while Stephen Bell responded for the Blues.

The Blues attempted to come back in the third period and tied things thanks to goals from Jamieson Buck and Connor Pilon.

But with less than two minutes left in regulation, Ausitn Lavigne scored to give the Shamrocks the win, with Austin Reilly adding an empty-net goal.

On Saturday, The Hagersville Hawks opened the floodgates in the third period en route to a 8-2 win over the Shamrocks Saturday at home in in PJHL Bloomfield Division action.

Ralph Taggart and Cam Allan got the Hawks off to a pair of leads in the first period, while former Hawk Ryan Frost responded for the Shamrocks.

Harrison Larochelle added to the lead in the second period, before the Hawks took things over in the third.

Zach Carr, Keaton Young, James Bradshaw, Wesley Fritz and Riley Pinkney scored for the Hawks, while Austin Slaney responded for the visitors.

The Hawks took advantage of having the man advantage, scoring four goals on 11 attempts.