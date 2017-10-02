Texans look to improve after scoring 57 points on Sunday

O'Brien was unhappy at a couple of false start penalties in the red zone on Sunday and is looking for the team to improve on punt and kick return coverage after allowing some longer runs in that area against the Titans.

A big change in Houston's offence this season has come from the confidence of Watson, who won a national championship at Clemson last season.

The Texans have had problems at quarterback for years, and believe Watson could finally be the player to provide stability there and run O'Brien's offence the way he's always envisioned.

In years past and particularly last season, the Texans often settled for field goals instead of touchdowns. The Texans never scored 30 points last season and were held to fewer than 15 in six games.

"Guys aren't thinking: 'All right, we've got to have good field position to score.' They think: 'Let's go 90 yards. Let's go 80 yards,'" receiver DeAndre Hopkins said.

"Every time we touch the ball we're trying to score it. We're not happy with three. We need seven. So just that mentality that we have, and obviously it helped having a quarterback in the backfield that can keep the plays alive."

Houston has won the AFC South the past two years in large part because of its solid defence. The unit has continued to play well this season and forced five turnovers on Sunday to provide a boost to the offence.

The group, led by J.J. Watt and 2014 top overall pick Jadeveon Clowney, has enjoyed watching Watson develop and transform the offence into a much more potent unit.

"It's incredible how fast they've been able to make it all work," Watt said. "I'm very excited to see where it goes in the future, and I'm very excited to obviously be able to put up a performance like that. If they want to score 57 every week, that's fine by me. I'll take it."

