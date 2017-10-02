Warriors coach Steve Kerr arrives in China after flying solo

OAKLAND, Calif. — Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has joined the team in China after flying separately because of a passport delay.
Team spokesman Raymond Ridder said in an email that Kerr arrived early Tuesday local time in Shenzhen, China. After a home preseason opener Saturday night, the Golden State charter plane departed Oakland on Sunday afternoon for two preseason games against Minnesota in China.
Kerr's passport had been held up in a processing delay by no fault of his own.
ESPN first reported Kerr's passport was among those delayed and he would be forced to travel on his own.
___
More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball
By The Associated Press
OAKLAND, Calif. — Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has joined the team in China after flying separately because of a passport delay.
Team spokesman Raymond Ridder said in an email that Kerr arrived early Tuesday local time in Shenzhen, China. After a home preseason opener Saturday night, the Golden State charter plane departed Oakland on Sunday afternoon for two preseason games against Minnesota in China.
Kerr's passport had been held up in a processing delay by no fault of his own.
ESPN first reported Kerr's passport was among those delayed and he would be forced to travel on his own.
___
More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball
By The Associated Press
OAKLAND, Calif. — Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has joined the team in China after flying separately because of a passport delay.
Team spokesman Raymond Ridder said in an email that Kerr arrived early Tuesday local time in Shenzhen, China. After a home preseason opener Saturday night, the Golden State charter plane departed Oakland on Sunday afternoon for two preseason games against Minnesota in China.
Kerr's passport had been held up in a processing delay by no fault of his own.
ESPN first reported Kerr's passport was among those delayed and he would be forced to travel on his own.
___
More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball
By The Associated Press