Titans take 13th straight NSSAA tennis title

The Holy Trinity Titans have made it a baker’ dozen when it comes to holding court.
Last week in Port Dover, the Titans captured its 13th consecutive Norfolk Secondary School Athletic Association overall tennis championship, winning three of five titles.
In the boys singles action, the Titans’ Peyton Callens can add a tennis title to his impressive resume, after beating Waterford’s Ben Hoerdt.
The day before, Callens shot a four-under par 68 to take home the open boys title at the central western Ontario Secondary Schools Association golf championship in Listowel.The week before, Callens won the NSSAA boys golf title.
On October 11, 12, callens will participate in the Ontario Federation of schools Athletic Assocaition golf championship in Kingsville.
In girls singles, the Titans’ Breanne Boyd outlasted Delhi’s Devyn Deschmaeker.
The tandem of Cole Robinson and Mitchell Barker gave Holy Trinity its third title of the day, when they beat Karsten Horton and Keaton Young, of Simcoe Composite School.
In the girls doubles division, Emma and Sara Chwastiak, of SCS placed first after beating Holy Trinity’s Lexie and Britney Nobbs.
The mixed doubles team of Payton Stephen and Cameron Butyn, from Delhi beat Simcoe’s Aisley Ellis and Sihler Baldock.
