Titans take 13th straight NSSAA tennis title

The Holy Trinity Titans have made it a baker’ dozen when it comes to holding court.

Last week in Port Dover, the Titans captured its 13th consecutive Norfolk Secondary School Athletic Association overall tennis championship, winning three of five titles.

In the boys singles action, the Titans’ Peyton Callens can add a tennis title to his impressive resume, after beating Waterford’s Ben Hoerdt.

The day before, Callens shot a four-under par 68 to take home the open boys title at the central western Ontario Secondary Schools Association golf championship in Listowel.The week before, Callens won the NSSAA boys golf title.