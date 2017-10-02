Anderson-Richards completes anti-doping ban

OTTAWA — Tacuma Anderson-Richards, who competes in track and field, has completed a two-month ban for an anti-doping infraction the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport announced on Monday.

Anderson-Richardson's urine sample collected during in-competition doping control on July 8 revealed the presence of cannabis.

It was Anderson-Richardson's first violation and he completed his suspension on Sept. 7.

Anderson-Richards had waived his right to a hearing, admitted the anti-doping rule violation in a timely fashion and accepted the proposed sanction.