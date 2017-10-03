Defining week for Wales in World Cup qualifying without Bale

They were the revelation of the 2016 European Championship, a Wales team of mostly journeymen — not counting its galactico, Gareth Bale, of course — somehow reaching the semifinals in their first major soccer tournament in nearly 60 years.

The Welsh players virtually became overnight sensations. Rugby, the biggest sport in Wales, briefly took a back seat. They were ahead of archrival England in the FIFA rankings, in 11th place. Five years previously, they were 117th.

The comedown was sobering, if not entirely unexpected given the expectations foisted upon them.

Five straight draws in qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, including one at home against Georgia, left the Welsh concerned they would be watching the tournament on TV — just like the old days.

With no margin for error, Wales has steadied the campaign with wins over Austria and Moldova, but now comes a defining week: at Georgia on Friday and then a group-ending home match against Ireland on Monday. And the Welsh will have to cope without Bale, who will miss both qualifiers with a calf muscle strain sustained while playing for Real Madrid.

"Realistically," Wales coach Chris Coleman has said, "we have to get maximum (points) to give ourselves a chance of second."

In Group D, Serbia leads by four points. Wales is a point ahead of third-place Ireland.

The Wales-Ireland showdown in Cardiff, therefore, is set to decide which team goes into the playoffs. It won't be a game for the faint-hearted.

At least the hangover from Euro 2016 seems to have been shaken off by the Welsh, who entered qualifying as a top-seeded team but haven't played like one.

Early on in their group, they had to deal with raised expectations and the unusual feeling of being favourites. Opponents sat deep and frustrated Wales, which has relied on its strength on the counterattack.