Lopetegui wants focus on soccer after Pique jeered by fans

MADRID — Spain coach Julen Lopetegui has praised Gerard Pique's commitment to the national team and called on the squad to be focused only on soccer despite the crisis involving Catalonia's push for independence.

Pique, the outspoken Barcelona defender highly supportive of Catalans, was harassed by fans Monday when he reported to the national team's training camp in Madrid ahead of upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Lopetegui said in a radio interview with local radio station COPE that the central defender remained "motivated" despite the abuse from fans.

He said Pique's "behaviour with the national team has always been very good."