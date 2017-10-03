Hudson's Bay unveils Winter Games kit

TORONTO — Hudson's Bay Co., has unveiled its Team Canada collection for next year's Pyeongchang Olympics.
More than a dozen Canadian athletes modelled the collection at the morning unveiling at a downtown Toronto mall.
The patriotic apparel flaunts colour blocks of Canadian red and white, plus black.
The opening ceremony parka falls to the mid-thigh and features "Canada" emblazoned across the chest in bold white letters with a large white Maple Leaf on the back.
Medal podium outfits feature a puffy red coat, while the athletes will march in the closing ceremonies in red and black softshell jackets. The collection also features buffalo check shirts, tuques and ball caps.
Replica wear will be available at all Hudson's Bay locations across Canada. The collection is priced from $10 to $114.99 for accessories, $20 to $55 for kids/infants, and $35 to $225 for adults clothing and outerwear.
By Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press
