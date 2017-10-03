Hudson's Bay unveils Winter Games kit

TORONTO — Hudson's Bay Co., has unveiled its Team Canada collection for next year's Pyeongchang Olympics.

More than a dozen Canadian athletes modelled the collection at the morning unveiling at a downtown Toronto mall.

The patriotic apparel flaunts colour blocks of Canadian red and white, plus black.

The opening ceremony parka falls to the mid-thigh and features "Canada" emblazoned across the chest in bold white letters with a large white Maple Leaf on the back.