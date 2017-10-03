Derek Jeter says he'll learn on the job as Marlins owner

"We have some wonderful people who are working in this organization now. We are going to add some quality people as well to help us turn this organization around."

Among those staying — for now, at least — will be Hill, who has been with the Marlins for their entire 14-year playoff drought.

Jeter said he hasn't met with any players, and declined to discuss the future of Stanton, the major league home run and RBI champion, whose salary will nearly double next year to $25 million. That could make him unaffordable for the revenue-challenged franchise, and Jeter alluded to speculation that a payroll purge looms.

"I don't like the word teardown," Jeter said. "Moving forward, there are going to at times be unpopular decisions we make. We have a plan, but at the same time we have to have patience."

Writing on the Players' Tribune website earlier Tuesday, Jeter recalled his first trip to Florida, when he was 17 and being recruited by the Miami Hurricanes.

"To this day I still remember how it felt," he wrote. "The music, the weather, the diversity — I remember how alive Miami was."

Jeter said the new ownership group will celebrate the culture and diversity of South Florida.

He described the purchase of the team as a long process that was "draining at times." But he said Miami has always made him feel welcome, and it's time to return the favour.

"Doing things the right way, over and over, leads to sustained success," he wrote. "That journey starts today. It will not happen overnight. But our ownership group is focused on building a team that this community can be proud of."

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

By Steven Wine, The Associated Press