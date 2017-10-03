Mariners won't bring back Bogar, Candaele to coaching staff

SEATTLE — The Mariners will not bring back bench coach Tim Bogar and first base coach Casey Candaele next season.

Seattle announced the changes Tuesday for Bogar and Candaele, who had been with the Mariners for two seasons.

Manny Acta will take over for Bogar as bench coach and Scott Brosius will move from assistant coach to third base coach. Chris Prieto will move from being a special projects coach in charge of replay to first base coach for next season.

Seattle also intends to add another assistant coach and a bullpen coach.