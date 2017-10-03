Falcons place backup defensive tackle Jack Crawford on IR

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have placed backup defensive tackle Jack Crawford on injured reserve with a biceps injury.

Crawford, a native of London, has five tackles in four games. He left Sunday's 23-17 loss to Buffalo with the injury.

The Falcons were without injured linebacker Vic Beasley (hamstring) and defensive end Courtney Upshaw (knee/ankle) against the Bills. Coach Dan Quinn said Monday the team, which is off this week, could consider adding help to compensate for the injuries.

Crawford was a fifth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2012 draft. He signed with Dallas in 2014 and had 9 1/2 sacks in 38 games, including 12 starts.