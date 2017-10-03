Richardson to make CFL debut against Argos

TORONTO — Trent Richardson will make his CFL debut Saturday afternoon against the Toronto Argonauts.

Saskatchewan head coach/GM Chris Jones said Tuesday the former Alabama star running back will play when the Roughriders visit the Argos at BMO Field.

The Riders signed Richardson last week but he didn't play in their 18-17 road win over the Ottawa Redblacks.

Toronto defensive lineman Victor Butler will have an opportunity to once again lock horns with Richardson.