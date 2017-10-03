No. 11 Washington State prepares for first road game of year

Washington State will finally get a taste of the road after going unbeaten at home to start the season.

The 11th-ranked Cougars' quirky schedule had them play the first five games of the season in Pullman. That changes this Saturday when Washington State travels to face injury-riddled Oregon (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12).

Among other things, it means the players will finally get their cheeseburgers. Running back Jamal Morrow loves the free cheeseburgers the team gets when they travel on Alaska Airlines to road games.

Morrow said all that home cooking this year has "been weird. I'm really excited to play an away game."