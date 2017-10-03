Maryland QB Bortenschlager poised for No. 10 Ohio State

And so, after Pigrome tore an ACL in the opener against Texas and Hill did the same against UCF, the Terrapins' hopes of earning a second straight bowl bid under Durkin now rest on the 6-foot-3, 211-pound Bortenschlager.

"I believe in him fully," running back Ty Johnson said. "The coaches believe in him, the team believes in him. All it takes is great preparation."

Durkin recalls recruiting Bortenschlager out of Cathedral High School in Indiana, and how the lanky quarterback instantly made a good impression.

"You could tell being around him that he has a good presence about him, a confidence to him, he's extremely intelligent and thorough," Durkin said. "Those qualities in any player are helpful, but especially in your quarterback."

Bortenschlager was originally recruited by Pete Lembo, then the head coach at Ball State. After Lembo left to be an assistant at Maryland, he asked Bortenschlager if he might be interested in being a Terp.

"I said, 'Oh yeah, it's Big Ten,'" Bortenschlager recalled. "I came out and visited. I loved it, I loved the coaches, I loved the environment, what coach Durkin's all about, what he wanted his program to be about. And then, obviously this is a great school for me academically, which was huge for me, too."

Turns out, both sides made out on the deal.

Though Pigrome and Hill both got injured at the end of downfield runs, Bortenschlager won't hesitate to take off with the ball. He ran four times Saturday, but don't look for him to make it a habit.

"The guy has different strengths and weaknesses, but I think Max is a complete player," Durkin said. "I don't think we're going to have Max carry 30 times a game but he can be effective when it's there for him."

___

By David Ginsburg, The Associated Press