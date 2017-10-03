Whitecaps' Yordy Reyna gets Peru call-up

Reyna has two goals in 15 appearances for Peru, but hasn't suited up for the national team since November 2015.

A skillful and tenacious player on and off the ball, Reyna has formed a good partnership with Whitecaps striker Fredy Montero, who has 13 goals in 2017 to tie his career-high in MLS.

"You see now (Reyna's) fully fit what he can do," said Robinson. "He's so enjoyable to watch. He creates, he scores, he works hard. He's a little rascal, that's what he is. But he's some player.

"There's talk of him arguably being the best player the club's had. If he keeps going the way he is I won't disagree."

A former midfielder during his playing days in England, Robinson also conceded he would have hated lining against the five-foot-seven, 145-pound Reyna.

"I would have kicked the (crap) out of him," the Welshman joked. "(But) I probably wouldn't have got near him. That's the funniest thing."

While happy for his player, Reyna's call-up provides another headache for Robinson, who is already missing midfielder Christian Bolanos (Costa Rica), defender Kendall Waston (Costa Rica) and goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic (New Zealand) to international duty this weekend.

The good news for Vancouver is Cristian Techera will meet his Whitecaps teammates in Harrison, N.J., for the game against the Red Bulls after returning to Uruguay last week for the birth of his third child. But fellow midfielder Andrew Jacobson's availability remains up in the air with his wife expecting their second child any day.

Robinson also confirmed the club will appeal Christian Bolanos' red card in the dying stages of last Saturday's 1-0 victory at Sporting Kansas City. If upheld, the suspension would rule the player out until the final game of the regular season.

By Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press