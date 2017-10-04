Raiders take home second-straight girls tug-of-war title

There was no denying the Delhi Raiders girls tug-of-war team on Tuesday at the Norfolk County fair’s Young Canada Day.

After winning its first title in 15 years last year, the group were in tough, but defeated the Holy Trinity Titans to win the championship.

“It means everything to us,” Georgia Nix said. “We were expecting all of the other teams to bring their ‘A’ game. And they brought it. Trinity put up such a great fight.”

Nix and teammate Franki Heinrichs said the secret to the Raiders’ success the last two years has been pretty simple.

“It’s all about keeping a level head and where your technique is,” Nix said. “Because if you don’t have any technique, you don’t have anything, especially in something like this.”

Heinrichs added that the team’s camaraderie and their school’s spirit was also a huge factor.

“We all really get along,” Heinrichs said. “If one falls down, we all pick them up. It’s like the crowd. You can really hear them screaming and cheering. They’re so loud they give you that added burst.”

The girls’ first-place finish, along with the Raiders boys’ third-place finish gave the team the overall tug-of-war title, edging out the Titans, and the Valley Heights Bears. The overall title is also something they take great pride in.

“It means so much to win this,” Nix said. “Especially because we’re from such a small school. To be able to beat the big schools is a great feeling. It’s a great accomplishment.

“This day means so much to all of us,” she said. “It’s the most exciting day of the year. It’s great to see everyone in the school participating in everything and how supportive our school is. It’s awesome. It doesn’t matter if you’re on the tug-of-war team, a cheerleader, running or cheering in the crowed. Everyone is a big part of it.”