Twins match record with 13th straight post-season loss

New York reliever Chad Green escaped the two-on jam with strikeouts of Byron Buxton and Jason Castro, though, and then Santana wilted in the bottom of the inning. The 34-year-old righty ran full counts against five of seven batters, and New York erased its entire deficit on a three-run homer by Didi Gregorius.

"Devastating," Molitor said during an in-game interview on ESPN.

Santana allowed a go-ahead solo homer to Brett Gardner in the second and got just six outs on 64 pitches before Molitor went to the bullpen.

Yankees AL MVP hopeful Aaron Judge added a two-run shot off Jose Berrios in the fourth inning to make it 7-4, and New York's overpowering bullpen blanked the Twins from there.

Minnesota hasn't won in the playoffs since Game 1 against the Yankees in the 2004 ALDS. A different Santana got the win that day — Johan Santana — with seven strong innings in a 2-0 victory.

The Twins twice denied the Yankees with jumping catches in that game, too — left fielder Shannon Stewart saved one run and possibly two on Ruben Sierra's shot in the second, and centre fielder Torii Hunter pulled in an eighth-inning drive by Alex Rodriguez at the top of the wall.

Buxton, a Gold Glove Award contender in centre, matched those efforts in the second inning Tuesday. Buxton tracked Todd Frazier's deep fly ball and made a leaping grab, slamming back-first into the wall before tumbling to the ground.

Buxton was lifted in the fourth because of tightness in his back, but only after beating out a potential double play for an RBI fielder's choice and then stealing second base in the third.

Buxton's replacement, Zack Granite, cost Minnesota a possible rally when he missed first base running out a grounder in the eighth.

With two on and a three-run deficit in the sixth, Mauer hit a drive to deep left field, but Gardner grabbed it on the warning track in the corner.

New York added another run in the seventh, and its lights-out relievers closed up shop after that, with Aroldis Chapman striking out three in the ninth.

Then it was Frank's turn — again.

By Jake Seiner, The Associated Press