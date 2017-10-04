Joynes bursts onto running scene with brilliant performance at Young Canada Day

Fiona Joynes has arrived on the high school running scene in a large way.

Just a few weeks into her high school career, the Simcoe Composite School student wanted to do something to get involved.

She chose to run in the Norfolk County Fair’s Young Canada Day secondary school girls road race.

Suffice to say it was a brilliant decision, as she beat out Waterford’s Makinley Boudreault for the title.

“I’m so tired right now,” Joynes said with a smile. “I really didn’t know what to expect heading into this. The only thing I was expecting, was to do my own pace and see where I end up. I didn’t expect to win. I was just hoping to get in the top five.”

After sticking with the lead pack after the first of two laps around the horse track, Joynes took the lead on the last half of the last lap.

“I was positive that someone was going to take me in that last 200 metres,” Joynes said. “I was just trying to go without worrying about much. After the first lap I wasn’t thinking about much I was just following the girl in front of me and just went with her pace. The last 100m I just wanted to go faster and finish this. You could see my school and I just wanted to get going and win this.”

Though Joynes is new to SCS, she was certainly no stranger to the road race, having ran the elementary school version the last two years.

But she admitted this was much different.

“It was a shorter distance, only one lap,” Joynes said. “There is just so much support. In elementary school you’re here and a small part of it. This is different. It’s really cool to represent your high school and having all of the students cheering that loud for you. It really is a great way to start high school and get involved.”