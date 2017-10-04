Jacobs relishes in moment during Young Canada Day boys road race

Carter Jacobs is truly the epitome of what the Norfolk County Fair’s Young Canada Day is all about.

A soccer player, the Grade 11 student from Valley Heights came out of nowhere to edge defending champion Brody McKnight, from Simcoe Composite School to win the secondary school road race.

“I wasn’t expecting this at all. I was hoping to win but I really didn’t think I would,” Jacobs said as he caught his breath. “Today is all about having fun, and trying your hardest. I’m not reall about winning for myself. I’m really glad to get the win and the points for my school. That’s what today is all about.”

And that showed after Jacobs crossed the finish line and the Valley Heights contingent swarmed him, with the boys tug-of-war team nearly lifting him on their shoulders. It may have happened if it weren’t for Jacobs leaving the mob to hand in his ticket at the scorer’s table.