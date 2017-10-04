Bears capture first boys tug-of-war title in years

Last year Valley Heights Bears Caleb Pype and Erik Haines watched on as the Holy Trinity Titans celebrated the boys’ tug-of-war championship at the Norfolk County Fair’s Young Canada Day.

They wanted to make sure that didn’t happen again.

Well, for a second-straight year the two schools battled it out in three very long pulls. But this time around, it was the Bears that came out on top to win its first boys tug-of-war title since the 1990s.

“It was all about dedication. We came together as a group and really wanted it this year,” Caleb Pype said. “It’s pretty cool to win this. It’s been a long while. I knew it was and so did a lot of the other guys. We just wanted this pretty bad. There was a bit of pressure because we really wanted it this year and we came so close last year.”

The Bears went through the opposition like a buzz saw, much like the Titans did to set up the championship rematch.

“It took everything we had,” Bears Erik Haines said. “That last pull was pretty crazy. We just had to hold on and wait for our time.”

Despite the pressure of coming into Tuesday’s event as one of the favourites, Haines and Pype really didn’t know what to expect because of the team’s first practice.

“We weren’t really expecting much, Haines said. “Not a lot of guys showed up. We had four or five so we barely practiced. So the next day we went around the school and found guys that were fairly big and got them out there.”

The Bears victory wasn’t enough to lift the school to the overall tug-of-war title, that went to the Delhi Raiders, who finished third in the boys event. The Titans second-place finish helped them place second overall.

