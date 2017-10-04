Wood and Turcotte win elementary school road races

Jeremy Wood and Kayley Turcotte put on a show for the thousands in attendance Tuesday during the Norfolk County Fair Young Canada Day celebrations.
The pair captured the boys and girls elementary school road races, bringing the crowd to their feet.
Turcotte, from Boston Public School, started the day with a great performance, outlasting West Lynn's Emma Bradacs.
Next up was Wood, who beat Michael Vanacker, from Sacred Heart.
RESULTS
Boys elementary school road race
1. Jeremy Wood, St. Cecilia
2. Michael Vanacker, Sacred Heart
3. Jack Soares, Courtland
Girls elementary school road race
1. Kayley Turcotte, Boston
2. Sarah Stewart, Port Rowan
3. Emma Bradacs, West Lynn
Overall elementary school road race
1. St. Cecilia
2. West Lynn
3. Courtland
