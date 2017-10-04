Tuesday's Games

Sports 02:05 AM

Tuesday's Games

MLB Post-season

N.Y. Yankees 8 Minnesota 4

---

NBA Pre-season

Brooklyn 115 New York 107

Chicago 113 New Orleans 109

Houston 104 Oklahoma City 97

Phoenix 114 Portland 112

---

By The Canadian Press

