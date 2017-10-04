Juventus sports director banned for insulting video referee

MILAN — Insults aimed at the video assistant referee have resulted in a two-week ban for Juventus sports director Fabio Paratici.

The Serie A judge also fined Paratici 20,000 euros ($23,500) for "severely offensive and insulting expressions" aimed at the VAR while exiting the field after a 2-2 draw at Atalanta on Sunday.

Mario Mandzukic thought he had extended Juventus' lead in the second half but his goal was ruled out on video review for a foul.

Juventus dropped its first points of the season.