Stefan Wilson to drive for Andretti Autosport in Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Stefan Wilson will get a seat in next year's Indianapolis 500 as promised.

Wilson will drive the No. 25 Honda in next May's race as the fifth entry for Andretti Autosport. He had a seat lined up for last year's race, but gave it up when Andretti could bring in Formula One star Fernando Alonso for the 500.

Wilson will join teammates Alexander Rossi, Marco Andretti, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Zach Veach in next year's Andretti lineup. Andretti has won the last two Indianapolis 500s with Rossi and Takuma Sato this year.

It will be Wilson's third career IndyCar Series start, but second at Indianapolis.