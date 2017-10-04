CFL picks: Ticats face uphill battle with Blue Bombers

Quarterback Jeremiah Masoli has led Hamilton to a 3-2 record since being named the starter when June Jones was hired as interim head coach. Alex Green returns to the backfield after veteran C.J. Gable was dealt to Edmonton on Monday.

Green ran for 140 yards in Hamilton's 24-23 road win over B.C. on Sept. 22. Gable rushed for 157 yards and two TDs against Toronto.

If Green can crack the 100-yard mark against Winnipeg, it would be the first time since 2010 that Hamilton went three straight games with a 100-yard runner. The Ticats are averaging 143 yards rushing over their last four games but a loss to Winnipeg would eliminate them from playoff contention while clinching a home post-season date for Toronto.

Winnipeg would need a win and loss by Saskatchewan and Edmonton to clinch a playoff berth. The Bombers would secure a home post-season date with a victory and losses by the Riders, Eskimos and B.C.

Prediction: Winnipeg.

Saskatchewan Roughriders versus Toronto Argonauts (Saturday afternoon)

Running back Trent Richardson makes his CFL debut for Saskatchewan (7-6), which ranks last in rushing. The Riders rallied to beat Ottawa 18-17 last weekend. Their defence stands second overall in fewest TDs allowed (32) and third in interceptions (14). The Argos (7-7) are 1-5 versus West Division teams but a 34-26 decision over Edmonton started their current three-game win streak. Toronto is also 5-2 at BMO Field and DeVier Posey gives Argos solid 1-2 receiving punch with veteran S.J. Green.

Prediction: Toronto.

Ottawa Redblacks versus B.C. Lions (Saturday night)

Trevor Harris is expected back under centre for Ottawa after missing nearly a month with a shoulder injury. The Redblacks have dropped two straight and three of their last four but running back William Powell has three consecutive 100-yard rushing efforts (438 yards combined, 6.7-yard average). Quarterback Jonathon Jennings has twice as many interceptions (12) as touchdowns (six) for B.C. (6-7), which has lost six-of-eight games. If the Lions feel they're a playoff team, this is one contest they must win.

Prediction: B.C.

Edmonton Eskimos versus Montreal Alouettes (Monday afternoon)

Something has to give as Edmonton (7-6) has lost six straight and Montreal (3-11) is on a seven-game losing streak. The Eskimos are 5-1 against East teams whereas the Alouettes are 2-6 facing West squads. The Esks hope Gable can provide balance to an offence anchored by CFL passing leader Mike Reilly. Drew Willy could make second straight start for the Als with Darian Durant (hamstring) still ailing.

Prediction: Edmonton.

Last week: 4-0.

Overall: 44-16-1.

By Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press