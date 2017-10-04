Four Canadian cities considered in WCup bid

The North American committee bidding for the right to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup has announced 32 sites, including four in Canada, that could serve as official host cities for the event.

Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and Edmonton were among the cities announced Wednesday by the United Bid Committee, along with 25 cities in the United States and three in Mexico.

Calgary, Regina and Ottawa were also considered back when the bid began looking at potential sites in August, but were not included on the latest list.

Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto are each home to a Major League Soccer franchise, while Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium has hosted 19 men's national team matches since 1980.