Crosby excited about opportunity with Blast

Sitting in his new office at the civic centre. Peter Crosby couldn’t help but be a little nervous Friday night when the Brantford Blast opened up training camp.
“I’m pretty excited. It’s really different,” Crosby, the Allan Cup Hockey team’s new coach said. “I still don’t know what to expect. Coming down here today I felt some of those nerves.”
Though Crosby is no stranger to opening training camps, this one is new to him.
“It’s different for me. You’re coaching men,” Crosby said. “I’ve coached women in the CWHL (Canadian Women’s Hockey League). These are all guys that have had really good junior and or pro careers. I’m still trying to get my head wrapped around what kind of practices they want, what they expect, and what kind of systems they want to run. There’s going to be a steep learning curve. But you can already tell it’s going to be an enjoyable one.”
That was apparent right away when the players in attendance were focused on what Crosby was writing on the white board between drills. And once the instructions were over, one of the veterans would yell out to get everyone laughing before getting to work.
It really is a change of pace for the veteran coach.
Crosby comes to the Blast after a successful season last year with the Brantford 99ers minor midget team. Before that he was the bench boss of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League’s Guelph Hurricanes, and led the Cambridge Winter Hawks to the GOJHL Midwestern Conference title in 2013, before losing to the London Nationals in the Sutherland Cup final.
He’s also coached the Mississauga Chiefs of the CWHL, as well as both girls and boys hockey teams at Paris District High School, where he teaches.
“This was the only one I would do,” Crosby said. “When I spoke to (Blast owner) Peter (Ham), I knew I wanted to give this a try. He’s hoping the opportunity will also recharge him in a way.
“I lost sight of the hockey side of things for a bit,” Crosby said of his time in junior B. “I got caught up with what was going on behind the scenes. You get caught up in that political side of things and hockey becomes secondary. That’s why I went away from junior hockey. Then Mike (Wittchen) and I did the minor midgets last year. That was a lot of fun. It was a great group of kids. We loved working with them. But it was another long season. It was just getting to be a bit too much. It was almost time to take a break.”
That was until he had the conversation with Ham in the spring about taking over the Blast.
“We're excited at the prospect of Peter taking on this very important position," Ham said. “We met a few years ago through Jay Wells when they were assisting each other in some coaching duties. Jay was positive regarding Crosby's talents, which eventually led to our introduction and some golf outings. We stayed in touch since then, culminating with Crosby's interest in coaching the Blast this season. Following several discussions with management, players and myself, we collectively decided it was a positive move to introduce a new, concise structure that the players need, requested and could follow.”
That is something Crosby looks forward to giving them.
“I met with a couple of the guys a while ago and the one thing they wanted was structure. I walked away thinking this is no different. The only difference is maybe the way the message gets relayed and the amount of give and take with the players because these guys have all played junior and or pro. It turns into more of a discussion rather than talking to a couple of captains and saying what’s going on in the room. It’s something I think we’re all looking forward to.”
The Blast will keep working out before the ACH season gets underway October 14, on the road against the Stoney Creek Generals. They’re back on the road against the Whitby Dunlops on October 21, before hosting the Dundas Real McCoys in its home opener October 27 at 7:30 p.m.
twitter.com/darrylsmart1
Sitting in his new office at the civic centre. Peter Crosby couldn’t help but be a little nervous Friday night when the Brantford Blast opened up training camp.
“I’m pretty excited. It’s really different,” Crosby, the Allan Cup Hockey team’s new coach said. “I still don’t know what to expect. Coming down here today I felt some of those nerves.”
Though Crosby is no stranger to opening training camps, this one is new to him.
“It’s different for me. You’re coaching men,” Crosby said. “I’ve coached women in the CWHL (Canadian Women’s Hockey League). These are all guys that have had really good junior and or pro careers. I’m still trying to get my head wrapped around what kind of practices they want, what they expect, and what kind of systems they want to run. There’s going to be a steep learning curve. But you can already tell it’s going to be an enjoyable one.”
That was apparent right away when the players in attendance were focused on what Crosby was writing on the white board between drills. And once the instructions were over, one of the veterans would yell out to get everyone laughing before getting to work.
It really is a change of pace for the veteran coach.
Crosby comes to the Blast after a successful season last year with the Brantford 99ers minor midget team. Before that he was the bench boss of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League’s Guelph Hurricanes, and led the Cambridge Winter Hawks to the GOJHL Midwestern Conference title in 2013, before losing to the London Nationals in the Sutherland Cup final.
He’s also coached the Mississauga Chiefs of the CWHL, as well as both girls and boys hockey teams at Paris District High School, where he teaches.
“This was the only one I would do,” Crosby said. “When I spoke to (Blast owner) Peter (Ham), I knew I wanted to give this a try. He’s hoping the opportunity will also recharge him in a way.
“I lost sight of the hockey side of things for a bit,” Crosby said of his time in junior B. “I got caught up with what was going on behind the scenes. You get caught up in that political side of things and hockey becomes secondary. That’s why I went away from junior hockey. Then Mike (Wittchen) and I did the minor midgets last year. That was a lot of fun. It was a great group of kids. We loved working with them. But it was another long season. It was just getting to be a bit too much. It was almost time to take a break.”
That was until he had the conversation with Ham in the spring about taking over the Blast.
“We're excited at the prospect of Peter taking on this very important position," Ham said. “We met a few years ago through Jay Wells when they were assisting each other in some coaching duties. Jay was positive regarding Crosby's talents, which eventually led to our introduction and some golf outings. We stayed in touch since then, culminating with Crosby's interest in coaching the Blast this season. Following several discussions with management, players and myself, we collectively decided it was a positive move to introduce a new, concise structure that the players need, requested and could follow.”
That is something Crosby looks forward to giving them.
“I met with a couple of the guys a while ago and the one thing they wanted was structure. I walked away thinking this is no different. The only difference is maybe the way the message gets relayed and the amount of give and take with the players because these guys have all played junior and or pro. It turns into more of a discussion rather than talking to a couple of captains and saying what’s going on in the room. It’s something I think we’re all looking forward to.”
The Blast will keep working out before the ACH season gets underway October 14, on the road against the Stoney Creek Generals. They’re back on the road against the Whitby Dunlops on October 21, before hosting the Dundas Real McCoys in its home opener October 27 at 7:30 p.m.
twitter.com/darrylsmart1
Sitting in his new office at the civic centre. Peter Crosby couldn’t help but be a little nervous Friday night when the Brantford Blast opened up training camp.
“I’m pretty excited. It’s really different,” Crosby, the Allan Cup Hockey team’s new coach said. “I still don’t know what to expect. Coming down here today I felt some of those nerves.”
Though Crosby is no stranger to opening training camps, this one is new to him.
“It’s different for me. You’re coaching men,” Crosby said. “I’ve coached women in the CWHL (Canadian Women’s Hockey League). These are all guys that have had really good junior and or pro careers. I’m still trying to get my head wrapped around what kind of practices they want, what they expect, and what kind of systems they want to run. There’s going to be a steep learning curve. But you can already tell it’s going to be an enjoyable one.”
That was apparent right away when the players in attendance were focused on what Crosby was writing on the white board between drills. And once the instructions were over, one of the veterans would yell out to get everyone laughing before getting to work.
It really is a change of pace for the veteran coach.
Crosby comes to the Blast after a successful season last year with the Brantford 99ers minor midget team. Before that he was the bench boss of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League’s Guelph Hurricanes, and led the Cambridge Winter Hawks to the GOJHL Midwestern Conference title in 2013, before losing to the London Nationals in the Sutherland Cup final.
He’s also coached the Mississauga Chiefs of the CWHL, as well as both girls and boys hockey teams at Paris District High School, where he teaches.
“This was the only one I would do,” Crosby said. “When I spoke to (Blast owner) Peter (Ham), I knew I wanted to give this a try. He’s hoping the opportunity will also recharge him in a way.
“I lost sight of the hockey side of things for a bit,” Crosby said of his time in junior B. “I got caught up with what was going on behind the scenes. You get caught up in that political side of things and hockey becomes secondary. That’s why I went away from junior hockey. Then Mike (Wittchen) and I did the minor midgets last year. That was a lot of fun. It was a great group of kids. We loved working with them. But it was another long season. It was just getting to be a bit too much. It was almost time to take a break.”
That was until he had the conversation with Ham in the spring about taking over the Blast.
“We're excited at the prospect of Peter taking on this very important position," Ham said. “We met a few years ago through Jay Wells when they were assisting each other in some coaching duties. Jay was positive regarding Crosby's talents, which eventually led to our introduction and some golf outings. We stayed in touch since then, culminating with Crosby's interest in coaching the Blast this season. Following several discussions with management, players and myself, we collectively decided it was a positive move to introduce a new, concise structure that the players need, requested and could follow.”
That is something Crosby looks forward to giving them.
“I met with a couple of the guys a while ago and the one thing they wanted was structure. I walked away thinking this is no different. The only difference is maybe the way the message gets relayed and the amount of give and take with the players because these guys have all played junior and or pro. It turns into more of a discussion rather than talking to a couple of captains and saying what’s going on in the room. It’s something I think we’re all looking forward to.”
The Blast will keep working out before the ACH season gets underway October 14, on the road against the Stoney Creek Generals. They’re back on the road against the Whitby Dunlops on October 21, before hosting the Dundas Real McCoys in its home opener October 27 at 7:30 p.m.
twitter.com/darrylsmart1