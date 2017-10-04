Crosby excited about opportunity with Blast

Sitting in his new office at the civic centre. Peter Crosby couldn’t help but be a little nervous Friday night when the Brantford Blast opened up training camp.

“I’m pretty excited. It’s really different,” Crosby, the Allan Cup Hockey team’s new coach said. “I still don’t know what to expect. Coming down here today I felt some of those nerves.”

Though Crosby is no stranger to opening training camps, this one is new to him.

“It’s different for me. You’re coaching men,” Crosby said. “I’ve coached women in the CWHL (Canadian Women’s Hockey League). These are all guys that have had really good junior and or pro careers. I’m still trying to get my head wrapped around what kind of practices they want, what they expect, and what kind of systems they want to run. There’s going to be a steep learning curve. But you can already tell it’s going to be an enjoyable one.”

That was apparent right away when the players in attendance were focused on what Crosby was writing on the white board between drills. And once the instructions were over, one of the veterans would yell out to get everyone laughing before getting to work.

It really is a change of pace for the veteran coach.

Crosby comes to the Blast after a successful season last year with the Brantford 99ers minor midget team. Before that he was the bench boss of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League’s Guelph Hurricanes, and led the Cambridge Winter Hawks to the GOJHL Midwestern Conference title in 2013, before losing to the London Nationals in the Sutherland Cup final.

He’s also coached the Mississauga Chiefs of the CWHL, as well as both girls and boys hockey teams at Paris District High School, where he teaches.

“This was the only one I would do,” Crosby said. “When I spoke to (Blast owner) Peter (Ham), I knew I wanted to give this a try. He’s hoping the opportunity will also recharge him in a way.

“I lost sight of the hockey side of things for a bit,” Crosby said of his time in junior B. “I got caught up with what was going on behind the scenes. You get caught up in that political side of things and hockey becomes secondary. That’s why I went away from junior hockey. Then Mike (Wittchen) and I did the minor midgets last year. That was a lot of fun. It was a great group of kids. We loved working with them. But it was another long season. It was just getting to be a bit too much. It was almost time to take a break.”