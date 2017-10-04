Senators start the season without Karlsson

Brown, the Senators first round pick in 2016, 11th overall, was impressive through training camp and earned the opportunity to play Thursday night, but says his goal is to prove he belongs here all year.

Should the Senators decide the young six-foot-six centre is unable to hold his own in the NHL they have no choice but to send him back to the Ontario Hockey League's Windsor Spitfires.

"It's a good feeling to be on the roster for now, but it's just a start and I want to be here all year," said Brown. "It's a lot of work up to now to get an opportunity to prove to them in the regular season that I'm ready, but like I said it's still a lot of work, but definitely a dream come true."

Brown will wear number 21 like his father, Jeff, a former NHL defenceman who spent 12 years in the NHL with Quebec, St. Louis, Vancouver, Hartford/Carolina, Toronto and Washington.

Despite advancing to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals last season, where they lost in double overtime to the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Senators are well aware that many outside their team do not have lofty expectations for this group.

"I think the way that we play and our system, or whatever you want to call it, can kind of be boring at times and it doesn't garner a lot of respect," said Bobby Ryan. "People called it flukey and a lot of the wins or the one-goal wins have to turn on us at some point, but we just continued to kind of go about it last year and it worked for us and we played that underdog role great and I don't have any issue playing that again."

In many ways Boucher couldn't care less what's being said about his team as long as his players believe in themselves and what they can accomplish as a group.

"We know what we've got," Boucher said. "We know we're not a powerhouse team, we know that, but we know that every night if we're the best team, I didn't say the best players, but I said the best team, then we have a chance to win."

Notes: Craig Anderson will get the start in goal Thursday. Alex Formenton is expected to be a healthy scratch.

By Lisa Wallace, The Canadian Press