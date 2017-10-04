Winston, Bucs poised for prime-time test against Patriots

"I know coach talked ... about their organization and what they're trying to do, and Jameis is right at the head of that," Brady added. "He's a great leader, has been since he came into the league, and he's been really productive. So it's a big challenge for our team: short week, travel, playing a good team."

The Patriots enter the game searching for those answers defensively. They've allowed a league-worst 456.8 yards per game, while also yielding nearly as many points (128) as the defending champs have scored (129).

Winston leads the league's No. 3 passing attack.

"Every week we go in seeing what we can take advantage of. But we've got to be real with ourselves and know that this is a week-to-week league and know that teams are going to come back with a better plan," Winston said.

"It's not like they're just going to allow people to get yards on them. They're going to come with a great plan," he added. "They have a great coach, a great quarterback, a great defence. We've got to be ready to play and take advantage of the opportunities when they're presented."

Some things to know about the Patriots and Bucs:

BOUNCING BACK: Facing the Patriots after a loss has not been an enviable proposition for opponents during the Belichick and Brady era.

Since 2003, New England is 43-6 in regular-season games following a loss. The Patriots have dropped back-to-back games only six times during that span: in 2006, 2009, 2011, 2012 and twice in 2015. As a starter, Brady is 43-10 in games following a loss.

"There's always urgency here," Brady said. "No one likes where we're at. But we're the only people who can do something about it."

WHERE'S THE RUSH?: Tampa Bay has one sack through three games, none the past two weeks. New England, uncharacteristically, has struggled to protect Brady, allowing 13 sacks in four games. Bucs defensive co-ordinator Mike Smith said while it's imperative Tampa Bay get pressure on Brady, that alone won't contain the quarterback, who leads the NFL with 1,299 passing yards and is tied for first with 10 TD passes.

NO EXCUSES: After giving up at least 30 points for the third time this season in last Sunday's loss to Carolina, the Patriots enter Week 5 ranked 31st in the NFL allowing 32 points per game. They also rank last in two major defensive categories: total defence (456.8 yards per game) and pass defence (324 ypg).

The general consensus in the locker room is that part of the problem has been communication. On more than one occasion against the Panthers, New England's secondary got its signals crossed and it led to it allowing five pass plays of 24 or more yards.

Defensive captain Dont'a Hightower said while there were plenty of issues to clean up during the short week, "The time is now. There's no more next week."

