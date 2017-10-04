Flames sign star veteran forward Jagr

CALGARY — Jaromir Jagr is back for a 24th NHL season, and for the first time he'll be skating in a Canadian market.

The Calgary Flames have announced that they have signed the five-time NHL scoring champion to a one-year deal. The official announcement came two days after the move was initially reported.

The 45-year-old Jagr, a native of Kladno, Czech Republic, is second on the NHL all-time scoring list with 1,914 points (765 goals, 1,149 assists), trailing only Wayne Gretzky.

He has played 1,711 NHL games with Pittsburgh, Washington, New York Rangers, Philadelphia, Dallas, Boston, New Jersey and Florida and is just 57 games from surpassing Gordie Howe for the most NHL games ever played (1,767).