Odhiambo back practicing for Seahawks after scary incident

RENTON, Wash. — Left tackle Rees Odhiambo is back on the practice field for the Seahawks after a scary incident following Seattle's win over the Indianapolis Colts that landed him in the hospital.

Odhiambo went through a walkthrough Wednesday morning and was expected to practice later in the day, coach Pete Carroll said.

Odhiambo suffered a bruised sternum in Sunday's 46-18 win and began having breathing problems after the game. He was tended to by medics and then taken to a hospital, where he spent Sunday night.

Odhiambo said he doesn't remember much of what happened after the game, but is hopeful of playing at the Los Angeles Rams.