Ravens rip through the opposition

The St. George Ravens certainly know how to put the puck in the net.

The top team in the Greater Metro Junior Hockey League South Division kept dominating its opposition scoring 38 goals in three weekend wins.

No that isn’t a typo.

On Friday, the Lucas Pozzobon and Chris Haigh each netted hat tricks to lead the way in a 10-3 win over the Tillsonburg Hurricanes.

Aaron Smith, Marko Ondov, Sheldon Nunes, and Adam Kawalec added one goal each.

Jackson Swindells earned the win in the pipes for the Ravens making 37 stops.

Saturday on the road, the Ravens had over 30 shots in each period for a total of 100, as they skated away with a 20-2 win over the London Lakers.

While Tadeas aulehla scored four goals and added two assists, Steven Santos and Kawalec each had seven point nights with two goals apiece. Guy Polillo, and Ondov also scored two goals, while Devon Butler, Alessio Piroso, Nunes, Pozzobon, Richard Heindl, Stephen Alvo, Patrik Michal, and Haigh added singles.

Liam Passmore made 22 saves for the Ravens.

After the two blowouts, the Ravens needed to dig deep, with Alvo scoring the winner in overtime, giving his team an 8-7 win over the Northumberland Stars.