Panthers offence may need QB Newton to run to be successful

Saints defensive lineman Cam Jordan said earlier this year the Panthers were clearly trying to make Newton into more of a pocket passer.

Jordan later joked, "'I'm OK with it. Perfectly fine with it."

Panthers coach Ron Rivera and the training staff is trying to strike a balance when it comes to Newton.

On one hand they need to think long term about Newton's health since he was coming off shoulder surgery and has taken more hits than any QB in the league since 2011. On the other, the Panthers know what sets Newton apart from other quarterbacks is ability to run the ball, which in turns opens up the Carolina passing game.

Rivera said he doesn't want Newton running more than 10 times per game, even though they are 16-5-1 when he does.

That's one of the reasons the Panthers drafted running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Curtis Samuel — to take pressure off Newton having to make plays with his feet.

The Panthers are spent the better part of the first three games using Newton this year as a decoy of sorts, giving the defence the impression that he may run the ball.

But eventually teams figure it out.

That's why the game Sunday was so big for the Panthers. Now teams will have to honour the running game when it comes to Newton.

Rivera said even when Newton is a threat, it forces defences to pay attention to him and frees up other players to make plays.

"Now that the threat is there, those backside guys come screaming off the edge and now as defenders they really have to think about what they are going to do because there's always that possibility" of Newton running, Rivera said.

Rivera talked about cutting Newton's carries back in training camp.

Newton didn't seem completely on board with notion, saying later in a press conference that "That's my edge. Are you really going to expect a lion not to roar?"

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Steve Reed, The Associated Press